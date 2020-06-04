Reps vote against castration as punishment for rape

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday voted against a recommendation that those convicted for rape in the country should be castrated.

This was as the House at plenary, considered and adopted a motion on the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria.

However a recommendation by a member, Mr James Faleke that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated, was voted against by members.

Read also: Amnesty International asks Buhari to declare rape a ‘national crisis’

Before putting the prayer to a voice vote, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, asked what would happen to an older female who rapes a younger male.

The comment however generated noisy outbursts in the chambers.

Join the conversation

Opinions