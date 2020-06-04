Latest Politics

Reps vote against castration as punishment for rape

June 4, 2020
To retaliate maltreatment of citizens, Nigerian Reps begin probe of legality of Chinese, their business
By Ripples Nigeria

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday voted against a recommendation that those convicted for rape in the country should be castrated.

This was as the House at plenary, considered and adopted a motion on the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria.

However a recommendation by a member, Mr James Faleke that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated, was voted against by members.

Read also: Amnesty International asks Buhari to declare rape a ‘national crisis’

Before putting the prayer to a voice vote, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, asked what would happen to an older female who rapes a younger male.

The comment however generated noisy outbursts in the chambers.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!