News
Rivers lawmaker nabbed with $498,100 remanded in prison
A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, ruled that a lawmaker, Dr Fred Igwe, be remanded in police custody.
Igwe was nabbed by security agencies on the eve of the last presidential election with $498,100 found in his possession.
He was arrested along Aba Road in Port Harcourt by policemen on stop-and-search duty.
When the case was called on Tuesday, the principal prosecuting counsel from the office of the Rivers State Attorney General, Chidi Ekeh, applied to take over prosecution from the police.
Rivers Police confirm arrest of Reps member with foreign currency
The defence counsel did not oppose the application to take over prosecution from the police.
Consequently, the judge, after hearing the bail application, reserved his judgment and ordered that the lawmaker be remanded in the police custody until then.
Justice Pam thereafter adjourned the case till May 4, 2023 for hearing.
Investigations
