Robbers attack PoS shop, four customers shot

No fewer than four customers at a PoS kiosk have been shot following a robbery attack in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Sunday night.

The victims are currently receiving medical treatment at the COCIN Rural Health Hospital, Panyam.

A resident in the area said “Immediately they entered the shop, we heard gun shots and we concluded that they have killed the PoS operator. After the robbers have left, we got to know that he was left untouched but not the four people they met in his shop as they were shot and wounded.”

The state police command confirmed the incident and said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

