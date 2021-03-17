Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar's invitation for Benin, Lesotho games | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players for this month’s outings.
Onuachu, who has been spectacular at his club with over 20 goals so far this season, was surprisingly named among the seven-man stand-by list by Rohr.
Amid reactions from fans and other stakeholders in the country, Rohr has explained that he needed to see someone else play since he had already watched Onuachu play with the Eagles.
Spain-based forward Sadiq Umar was instead handed a maiden call-up to the national team.
He joins the rest of the squad to face Benin Republic and Lesotho in the matchdays five and six of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
“It is because I want to see somebody else,” Rohr told ESPN.
Read Also: Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
“We saw him already, we know him, we know his strengths.
“He was a little bit unlucky each time when he has to play. It is the last moment before the World Cup qualifiers that we can test somebody else, so we choose Sadiq Umar.”
Rohr went on to clarify that Onuachu is not even the team’s first choice in the striking position despite the snub.
“In this position we have a number one which is Victor Osimhen. There is no question about it,” the former Girondis Bordeaux coach added.
“If we want a number two, we can have Onuachu, we know him. But I want another opportunity to see a new player, which is Sadiq Umar.”
Nigeria will face Benin at Porto-Novo on March 27 before hosting Lesotho on March 30 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
