International
Russia threatens to ban Facebook, Instagram amid calls for violence against soldiers
The seat of power in Russia, Kremlin, has issued threats to ban Facebook and Instagram over calls for violence against Russia.
The Mark Zuckerberg-led company had earlier on Friday shown solidarity to calls for violence against Russian soldiers on its platforms in some countries.
In what it described as a “necessary” move, Russia alleged that both Facebook and Instagram had publicly discriminated against its media and information resources.
In a statement issued on Friday, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, through its spokesperson, Andy Stone, expressed need to allow some “forms of political expressions” that was against Russia.
“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” Andy Stone said.
Since the commencement of its invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2022, Russia has blocked a number of media platforms including BBC, Deutsche Welle, and Twitter.
