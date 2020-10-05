Saka ‘proud of Nigerian heritage’ but prefers England to Super Eagles

Arsenal youngster, Bukayo Saka has explained the reason why he chose to play for the Three Lions of England rather than Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The 19-year-old was recently handed a call up for the first time to the English senior team, as Nigerian fans lamented his decision to overlook Nigeria.

Saka, whose parents were raised in Nigeria, admitted that he was proud of his Nigerian heritage but believed that the future of the English team would be great.

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage,” Saka told Sky Sports.

“I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way, but I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff.

“I feel like it was right for me to choose England.”

The winger was born in England but eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his parents and has now pledged his international future with his country of birth.

He explained: “My dad was born here, my mum was born in Nigeria, but they both grew up in Nigeria and met each other in Nigeria,” he added.

“They came over and when they came to England it wasn’t easy for them because obviously, it’s a new country.

“It’s really cold for them, but they adapted well, and as soon as they had me and my brother they always left everything out the way and put us first.

“Especially my football career, my dad always pushed me, he took me to training on days where sometimes it would take two hours to get to training, so I’ll always be so grateful for my parents for the work they’ve done for me.”

England manager, Gareth Southgate handed Saka his maiden call-up for this international window’s games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

