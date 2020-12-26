Saka scores, Jorginho misses penalty as Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1

Arsenal put up a superb show at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day as they hammered visiting Chelsea 3-1 in a Premier League encounter.

Alexander Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners before Granit Xhaka doubled their lead just before halftime.

Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 about 10 minutes into the second half, before Chelsea scored five minutes from time via Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea thought they were about to pull off another West Brom feat when a penalty was awarded them in injury time, but Jorginho missed.

The spotkick was given after Mason Mount was wiped out by Pablo Mari on the stretch. Jorginho stepped up to take it as goalkeeper Bernd Leno dives left and easily saves the shot.

The victory for Arsenal ended their seven-game winless run in the Premier League and also eased pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

It was a well-deserved victory for Arsenal, who climb to 14th while the Blues are on sixth in the table.

Earlier on Boxing Day, Southampton held Fulham to a goalless draw while 10-man Aston Villa thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0.

