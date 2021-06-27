Sanwo-Olu appoints ex-Accountant-General, 12 others as members of LASU governing council

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former state’s Accountant- General, Mr. David Sunmoni, as chairman of the 13-member Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU).

The governor’s Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the appointment was based on the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

According to him, the visitation panel recommended the dissolution of the university’s previous governing council.

Other members of the council are – Prof. Amuwo Shaffudeen, Mr. Anuoluwa Eso, Mr. Tolani Sule, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Mr. Karl Toriola, Mr. Adekunle Soname, Mrs. Foluke Abdul- Rasaq, Mrs. Moronke Williams, Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs. Adenike Fasheun, Mrs. Mojisola Taiwo, and Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo.

