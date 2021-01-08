Latest Metro

Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of LASU vice-chancellor, orders fresh process

January 8, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday cancelled the ongoing process for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU).

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu, ordered the immediate commencement of a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days.

He said the decision on the cancellation was taken after a thorough investigation and stakeholders’ engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

The governor said he was inundated with petitions on the selection of ninth Vice-Chancellor by LASU Governing Council.

He directed the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, to convene an emergency Senate meeting of the university.

At the meeting, one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors will be appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor from January 11 when the tenure of the incumbent vice-chancellor expires.

