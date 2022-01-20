Sanwo-Olu reinstates suspended LASU registrar

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the reinstatement of the suspended Registrar of the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Olayinka Amuni.

The LASU spokesman, Ademola Adekoya, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night, said the registrar would resume work on February 1.

The governor had on May 21 last year directed Amuni to proceed on a compulsory following the dissolution of the university governing council.

He later appointed Mr. Emmanuel Famu as the acting registrar of the institution.

The statement read: “The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the Lagos State University, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the reinstatement of Mr. Olayinka Mohammed Amuni as Registrar of the University with effect from Tuesday, 1st February 2022.

“Recall that Mr. Amuni was directed by the state government to step aside from his position on Friday, 21st May 2021, in the wake of the dissolution of the former Governing Council of the University until the completion of the process of the appointment of the 9th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University. The process eventually culminated in the appointment of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello,.

“The Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the entire university community congratulates Mr. Amuni on his reinstatement and wishes him well in the remaining part of his tenure.”

