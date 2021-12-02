S’East govs talk tough against criminalities in wake of beheading of police personnel

In the aftermath of the gory murder of police personnel by suspected terrorists, the South-East Governors’ Forum has pledged to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a trending video, which depicted suspected terrorists playing with heads of murdered policemen, drew nationwide criticism.

Consequently, the Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, on Wednesday, pledged to commence investigations after the Forum’s virtual meeting.

The Governors stressed that they would not fold their hands and watch the South-East geopolitical zone degenerate to a state of barbarism.

The statement reads, “We condemn in strong terms the video clip and write-up we saw in some social and print media where two policemen were said to have been killed and their heads cut-off by youths who styled themselves as members of IPOB/ESN.

“We have resolved among ourselves to work with security agencies to determine the authenticity of this video/report and if found to be true, to apprehend the perpetrators by all possible means to face the law.

“We are aware of similar videos in the past and which when subjected to forensic review were found out to have happened outside Nigeria. We assure Nigerians especially the Police community that we will not rest until we have done justice to this matter.

“We warn all criminals who have styled themselves as IPOB/ESN to kill our people to immediately stop. We are aware that the insecurity and killings in South East have gone beyond IPOB/ESN as any criminal finds it easy to hide under such a name to commit crimes. We are determined to do everything to protect the lives and properties of our people.”

The Forum further resolved to eradicate the menace of hard drug usage “especially the new one called Methamphetamine, locally known in South East as Mkpurumiri.

“We have decided that all shops and locations where any hard drug is sold will be forfeited to the State Government and all those promoting the trade or indulging in hard drugs shall be seriously isolated to face the law. Rehabilitation of those misled into hard drugs is also ongoing. We urge community leaders to give secret phone calls through the special numbers offered by our Governors on security and hard drug.

“We thank all our youths for the relative peace we enjoy in South East now. We are committed to your welfare. We want those who were misled to carry arms against our people and security agencies to surrender their arms to the Governors and get rehabilitated back to society.”

