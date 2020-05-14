Security agents rescue abducted army captain, 3 others

The Nigerian Army said Thursday that the army captain, D. Gana and three other persons abducted by gunmen in Akoko North-East local government area of Ondo State had been rescued by security agents.

The hoodlums had earlier contacted the families of the abducted persons and demanded N20million ransom.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Capt. Ayorinde Omojokun, said in a statement that a combined team of the army and other security agencies rescued the military officer and others without paying any ransom.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 2 suspected armed robbers in Anambra

He said the kidnappers fled from the hideout where the victims were kept when they sighted the rescue team.

Join the conversation

Opinions