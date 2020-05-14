Frequent killings in Kaduna communities unacceptable —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Thursday described as an unacceptable trend the frequent attacks on communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

The CAN Vice- Chairman (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, who disclosed this in a statement, also accused the government of paying lip service to the security challenges confronting the state.

He claimed that the honesty and commitment towards finding a lasting solution to the wanton killings and destruction in the state were lacking on the part of the government officials.

Hayab said: “We are disturbed by the frequent attacks on Kajuru communities. Recently, the general frenzy is that despite the continuing attacks on hapless Kajuru communities, those responsible for ensuring the security of lives and property are only but playing lips service to the security challenge.

“Apparently, the honesty and commitment towards seeking lasting solutions to wanton destructions of lives are lacking, resorting to the usual propaganda.

“No responsible government anywhere will act as if nothing was happening when a section of her citizens are killed. The question is that is the Federal Government has been told the truth about the happenings in Kajuru or that she has chosen to ignore the defenceless people of Kajuru to suffer alone?

“The big challenge is that those who should see these killings as a war against her citizens are busy displaying a sectional preference to a section of its citizens. What they do is rhetoric but no concrete and genuine action.”

