Sen Nwaoboshi speaks on 53 NDDC contracts, challenges Akpabio to send list to anti-graft agencies

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Peter Nwaoboshi has denied the claim he received 53 Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contracts.

He challenged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to send the list of NDDC contracts he allegedly received, to anti-graft and other security agencies if he can “substantiate the apparently baseless allegation.”

Nwaoboshi was listed among the National Assembly members alleged to have received contracts from the NDDC.

But in a statement on Monday, Nwaoboshi denied the claim by the minister.

“However, suffice it to say that this unsubstantiated allegation is in line with Mr Akpabio’s well-known agenda to continuously blackmail me so as to keep diverting public attention away from the serious mismanagement of the NDDC by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) under his supervision and under the guise of a phantom forensic audit that has no operating timeline,” he said.

Nwaoboshi called on Akpabio and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC to focus their energy on explaining to Nigerians how they spent a whopping N81.5 billion within five months.

According to Nwaoboshi, Akpabio and his IMC should apologise to the Niger Delta people in particular and Nigerians in general for the grand wastage arising from their crass incompetence.

He added, “As a realist, I am confident that a day will come when Mr. Akpabio and his IMC will have a date with the law.”

Another senator also mentioned as the beneficiaries of NDDC contracts, James Manager, had also challenged the NDDC management to show proof he received contracts from the commission.

