Senator Lawan reportedly emerges APC consensus presidential candidate

Senator Ahmed Lawan has reportedly emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primary taking place in Abuja.

The emergence of the Senate President as the APC consensus candidate will come as a surprise to many after the Northern Governors’ Forum had on Saturday directed presidential aspirants from the region to step down from the race to allow their southern counterparts to proceed to the primary.

However, the position on the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket has not been fully resolved with the governors expected to meet President Muhammadu Buhari later on Monday to apologize to him for the embarrassment.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who featured in a television programme on Monday, said the President had not been properly briefed on the governors’ position before the letter on the zoning of the presidency to the south was leaked to the media.

In fact, Sule was expected to lead a three-man delegation to brief President Buhari on the governors’ position when the letter was leaked to the public.

More interesting scenarios are expected to unfold in the coming hours as the APC presidential race takes further twists.

