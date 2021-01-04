SEXUAL HARASSMENT: Police insists on investigation of Ogun commissioner

The Ogun State police command on Monday insisted on the investigation of the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, who has accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on Monday for further scrutiny.

The commissioner was last week accused of sexually harassing the girl, Barakat Melojuekun.

However, Abudu-Balogun had denied the allegation, saying the matter was a “political blackmail” by his adversaries.

The commissioner was suspended by Governor Dapo Abiodun on Sunday in a bid to allow thorough investigation of the allegation.

However, the matter took a dramatic turn when the girl and her father, Adesola Melojuekun recorded separate videos and asked the matter to be dismissed.

Melojuekun said he has no intention to pursue the case against the commissioner further.

But the command’s spokesman said the matter could not be withdrawn either by Barakat or her father.

He said: “We are still investigating the sexual harassment allegation involving the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment and the case has been transferred to the state CID.

“Whether the girl and her father are interested in the case or not is not our own business. It is not their own prerogative to say they are not interested.

“The father has no right to withdraw the case because he is not the direct victim.

“The victim herself is not capable of withdrawing the case. Either they are interested or not, the police must get to the root of the matter.”

