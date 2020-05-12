‘She stopped me from becoming a lawyer’, frustrated woman drowns baby in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old woman, Adisa Funmilola, for allegedly drowning her baby in the Gowon Estate area of Lagos.

The woman told police investigators she carried out the act because the child prevented her from going to university to study law.

Police said Funmilola drowned the one-year-and-six-months -old baby inside a bucket of water in her apartment at Plot 22, Gowon Estate, Lagos, on Monday, and then reported herself at a police station in the area.

During interrogation, she blamed her action on frustration, saying her baby deprived her of actualizing her dream of becoming a lawyer.

According to the woman, she was impregnated by one Yusuf Folarin while they were both attending a Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) class at City of Success in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

However, her trouble started when Folarin denied the paternity of the child and asked to abort the pregnancy.

She was offered admission into the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to study Law, and was forced to defer the admission because of the baby.

Folarin said: “I killed my baby and reported myself to the police. I filled a bucket with water, dipped her inside, and held her head until she died.

READ ALSO: Two polytechnic staff electrocuted in Ado Ekiti

“I did it for three reasons. First, I didn’t have the financial might to take care of her. Second, I was tired and frustrated. “But the most painful reason is that she deprived me of actualizing my dream of becoming a lawyer.

“I would have aborted the pregnancy, but my father advised me against it. The person that is responsible for the pregnancy rejected me. I live with my sister, who has no job and I am also not working.”

Join the conversation

Opinions