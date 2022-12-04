Shehu Sani accuses EFCC, ICPC of complicity in diversion of local council funds

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has accused the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of complicity in the diversion of local councils’ allocations to state governments.

Sani stated this in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday alleged that some state governors diverted allocation to local governments councils sent from the federation account.

However, the duo of River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, had challenged the president to mention the governors stealing allocations to local councils in their states.

Sani wrote: “It’s impossible to divert local government allocations to state governments without the knowledge of the anti-corruption agencies.

“No huge sum of money can move within the banking system without their eagle or prying eyes. If they want to stop it they can.”

