Shehu Sani berates northern governors over call for social media censorship

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district and Human Rights Activist, Shehu Sani, has rebuked the Northern Governors for calling for the censorship of social media.

This disclosure was made via a tweet on his official Twitter account @ShehuSani, on Tuesday.

Recall that on Monday, the Northern Governors while condemning the action of some #EndSARS protesters, made the call to “avoid the spread of fake news”, saying that the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.

According to Sani, the northerners live in fear due to banditry but their governors are more concerned about social media.

”Northern Governors; their kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by bandits & insurgents, their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom, their women raped & their villages are under siege.

”Their people live in fear & funerals.Yet, Social Media is their problem,” he said.

