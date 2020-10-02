Shell enters pact with Oyo State to build gas infrastructure | Ripples Nigeria

Shell Nigeria Gas, the downstream gas distribution arm of Shell Petroleum Development Company, has inked a deal with the Oyo State government towards developing pipeline infrastructure in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde said Thursday after endorsing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday the synergy was an affirmation that government policies are capable of fostering economic growth, further saying such movies have begun to deliver value.

The governor is optimistic the venture will reinforce government’s industrialisation, with the project planned to be executed through a build, operate and transfer model over fifteen years.

“Oyo State is open for business and we try to transact our business transparently. We allow our decisions and actions to be driven by logic and data.

“So, we know for a fact that Shell Nigeria Gas coming here to extend the gas infrastructure to Oyo State is a decision that should have been taken a long time ago,” he said

“If it is good for Ghana, it should be better for Oyo State,” he added citing his experience at the West Africa Gas Pipeline Project.

Ed Ubong, SNG’s managing director, avowed that the deal would speed up swift advancement of the economy of the state.

“Gas is the key to boosting industrialisation. I am proud that SNG is here. The vision of the governor is to see how we can rapidly industrialise the state and with a clear vision and support, we will get that done.”

