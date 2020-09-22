Policemen, vigilantes arrest three suspected bandits in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

No less than three suspected bandits have been arrested by a combined team of policemen and vigilante groups in Oyo State.

It was learnt that the suspects were taking camp in a forest in Igbeti-Kishi area of the state, used as their hideout spot, before they were engaged in a shootout by the joint security teams on Sunday at about 7:00pm.

This disclosure was made in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi.

According to Fadeyi, only three were arrested, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

Four AK-47 rifles were also recovered with five magazines and 67 rounds of live ammunition.

“On 20/09/20 at about 7 pm, a combined team of the police and vigilante groups encountered daredevil bandits in the forest along Igbeti Kisi area in the hideout of the bandits and three suspects were arrested while some escaped with bullets wounds.

“Four AK-47 rifles with five magazines and 67 rounds of live ammunition, N78,000, four handsets and assorted charms were recovered.

“Also, one AK-49 rifle was recovered with 16 live ammunition by the joint security agents and vigilantes.

“Efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects with wounds while the case has been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for investigation,” he said.

