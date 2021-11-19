Singer Davido considers giving away donation

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that he is prepared to give away the donation he received from his friends, fans and other dignitaries in the last couple of days.

After amassing almost N200 million, the father of three who turns 29 on Sunday, November 21 stated that he ‘may just give everything away’.

READ ALSO: ‘God does not bless nice people’, Omokri says as he slams fans sending money to Davido

He wrote on the microblogging site, Twitter:

Might give it all away”

On Wednesday, November 17 Davido commenced the ‘funds challenge’ after he opened a new account and asked his friends to gift him N1 million each ahead of his birthday.

His friends came out en masse as they donated. Within the first 24 hours, the singer had exceeded his N100 million goal and increased the stakes to N200 million. The donation as at the last update he gave stands at N184 million.

This is his recent account platform.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now