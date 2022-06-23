Singer Mr P kicks against vote buying

Mr P whose real name is Peter Okoye, one half of the popular singing twin duo, P Square has admonished Nigerians not to sell their votes in the coming general election.

In a post shared on Instagram, Peter Okoye gives details of the implication of selling one’s vote.

According to Peter Okoye, selling one’s vote at the rate of ten thousand Naira will amount to selling one’s future for seven Naira per day when divided by four years.

Peter Okoye did not stop there, he went on to admonish Nigerians to vote for people who will change the system into power. The singer revealed several heinous issues affecting the progress of the country.

Okoye listed insecurity, ASUU strike, hunger and unemployment as some of the problems that citizens of the country are experiencing.

The singer added that it was ideal for people to get their PVCs and make a change.

The singer wrote;

“Assuming you sell your vote for N10000 divide it by 365 days in a year and that’s around N28 divide further by 4 years and that’s approximately N7.”

“Now imagine selling your future at a rate of N7 per day. I suggest we make this go viral, maybe on social media, billboards, placards, t-shirts. Perhaps If people see it from this perspective, they will think twice about selling their votes. Get your PVC”

