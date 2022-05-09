Singer Stephanie Otobo renews claims she slept with Apostle Suleman, shares lewd pictures

Canadian-based Nigerian musician, Stephanie Otobo has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to drag popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman, of the Omega Fire Ministries.

In a Twitter post published on Monday, May 9, Otobo shared lewd photos which she claimed belongs to the senior pastor and founder of the Omega International Ministries.

“If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren’t public pics at the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different,” she wrote on her Twitter platform.

Stephanie did not stop there, she revealed that the popular pastor arrested her on her arrival to the country to shoot a music video with Timaya.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to do feature Timaya in a song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos I refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing,” she alleged further.

“He did everything to stop my music career. He was scared that I’ll be influential. He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my fam to assassinate me. Lured me to come make false confession at his church in Auchi that I lied against him.”

“This man has done everything to end my life but God is not dead, this video is the complete story of how everything happened and how it’s going lately. I’ll release a comprehensive video of everything that happened and the answers to questions.”

Otobo and Suleman’s s3x scandal first made the headlines in 2017.

At the time, the self-acclaimed musician and former stripper alleged that Apostle Suleman got her pregnant and subsequently gave her a concoction to drink to terminate the pregnancy.

She also demanded a public apology from the pastor for the way she was treated.

The popular preacher has since denied her allegations and has taken legal action against her.

Otobo was arrested on March 17, 2017 and was charged to court. Prior to leaving Nigeria for Canada, she was arraigned before a Tinubu magistrate’s court in Lagos.

She has since remained in Canada before she resurfaced on social media during the early hours of Monday.

