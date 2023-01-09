News
Six abducted Edo train passengers rescued, 25 still in captivity
Security agents have rescued six passengers abducted by criminals in last Saturday’s attack at a train station in Edo State.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chris Nehikhare, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Benin City.
He listed the rescued victims as a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother, a six-year-old girl, and two siblings.
Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped 32 passengers at a train station in Igueben local government area of the state.
One of the victims later escaped from the kidnappers.
Police arrests suspected kidnapper of Edo train passengers
The state government announced on Sunday that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Nehikhare said: “We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.
“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media, to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress.”
