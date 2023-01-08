Bandits kidnap scores of passengers from Edo train station

Heavily armed gunmen suspected on Saturday, attacked and kidnapped scores of passengers waiting to board a train from Igueben train station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State, the State Police Command confirmed in a statement.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said that the incident happened at about 4.00pm on Saturday as the passengers were waiting to board a train to Warri in Delta State.

Nwabuzor said the suspected bandits who were “armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before herding an unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush.”

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds.

“The Area Commander, Irrua, the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) Igueben Division, and their men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further development will be communicated,” the PPRO said.

