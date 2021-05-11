Six Abia LGAs now to observe night curfew following increased violence | Ripples Nigeria

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has extended the curfew he imposed on the state capital, Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia last month, to a few other towns in the state.

The latest move follows an increase in the spate of violence and incessant attacks on police formations and other government facilities in parts of the state.

The state government had, on Sunday, imposed the curfew on the three cities following an attack by gunmen on the Owerri Correctional Centre. The curfew was later extended to Arochukwu local government area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, the state government said the curfew which will commence with immediate effect till further notice, willl last from 8pm to 6am.

“Sequel to the subsisting curfew imposed by Abia State Government between the hours of 8pm-6am in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu, the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the extension of the curfew regime to Umunneochi and Bende LGAs of the State,” the statement reads.

“With the new curfew regime, Aba and Umuahia municipal areas would observe theirs from 8pm to 6am daily.

That of Ohafia, Umunneochi, Bende and Arochukwu LGAs would be from 6pm to 6am daily.

“However, those on essential duties with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

“By this release, all Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas are to urgently deploy local Vigilante Groups in their domains to support conventional security agencies to enforce the curfew and effectively safeguard lives and property in their respective LGAs,” the statement added.

