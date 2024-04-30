Skales shares disturbing post on social media about his mental health

Nigerian rapper and singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known in music circles as Skales, has taken to social media to share a disturbing post about his mental health.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the musician said that he has no one except for his daughter, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Precious Hassanity.

Skales, who was born to a Cameroonian father, but single-handedly raised by a Nigerian mother in Kaduna, added that he misses his late mum and he was so lonely.

“Love is a joke in this gen…” he wrote.

“Love is bullshit. You better love strategically,” he added.

The musician, who has never hidden his love for his mother, Martina Aiyewa, added that he feels extremely alone, fears for his safety, and believes that no one is looking out for him.

He wrote: “I am a lonely man that’s scared for my life every day. I have no one at all. It’s scary… I got God tho… but love is nonsense. Believe in that shit at your own risk.”

