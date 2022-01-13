News
SocialMediaTrends: ‘Classic example of misplaced priority’ – Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban
The social media space on Thursday is abuzz with reactions from Nigerians who have accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of lifting its ban on Twitter for the sole purpose of campaigning with it ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
The Federal Government had on June 4, 2021 suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria over the alleged use of the platform to undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence.
This came after Twitter deleted a controversial tweet by Buhari against separatist protesters after Nigerians massively reported the tweet.
“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occured during the Nigerian civil war. Those of us in the field for 30 months, who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari had tweeted.
Many alleged that the deleting of the tweet got the Federal government enraged, hence, the ban.
Today, many Nigerians have described the lift as nothing to celebrate while mocking the Buhari administration, saying that they only banned themselves from using Twitter and not Nigerians as the ban did not prevent them from tweeting all these while.
Others maintained that the President only lifted the ban to enable him and the APC campaign on the microblogging platform and probably buy the hearts of Nigerian youths.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Affliction shall not rise a second time’ – reaction trails Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid
Below are some other reactions:
By Blessing Udeobasi
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...