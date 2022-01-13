SocialMediaTrends: ‘Classic example of misplaced priority’ – Nigerians react as FG lifts Twitter ban

The social media space on Thursday is abuzz with reactions from Nigerians who have accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of lifting its ban on Twitter for the sole purpose of campaigning with it ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Federal Government had on June 4, 2021 suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria over the alleged use of the platform to undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence.

This came after Twitter deleted a controversial tweet by Buhari against separatist protesters after Nigerians massively reported the tweet.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occured during the Nigerian civil war. Those of us in the field for 30 months, who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari had tweeted.

Many alleged that the deleting of the tweet got the Federal government enraged, hence, the ban.

Today, many Nigerians have described the lift as nothing to celebrate while mocking the Buhari administration, saying that they only banned themselves from using Twitter and not Nigerians as the ban did not prevent them from tweeting all these while.

Others maintained that the President only lifted the ban to enable him and the APC campaign on the microblogging platform and probably buy the hearts of Nigerian youths.

Below are some other reactions:

By Blessing Udeobasi

