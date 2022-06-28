SocialMediaTrends: House ‘yahoo boys’ & risk 15yrs in jail — EFCC’s warning to landlords stirs uproar

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions on the new warning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to house owners in Nigeria.

The antigraft Commission warned that landlords may risk 15 years in jail for renting houses out to internet fraudsters, popular called “Yahoo boys.”

The stern warning comes as the Commission prepares for the next edition of its public conversation series tagged, “ #EFCCConnect,” slated for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 by 6pm on Twitter Space.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that “Give your house to Yahoo boys, spend 15 years in jail” is the topic for this year’s edition on the forum.

The commission’s Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution, Sylvanus Tahir and Assistant Director, Legal and Prosecution, Cosmos Ugwu will be addressing the topic.

Some Nigerians have found it funny and others were curious as to how the stern warning would materialize.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Efcc is about to start jailing landlords for renting their apartments to yahoo boys, 15 year jail term. Lmao — YH (@Yemihazan) June 28, 2022

If Yahoo boy na my neighbour and EFCC arrest my landlord, I fit no pay rent for 15yrs o. Nice one pic.twitter.com/pGcj6Oqi1E — A.J™ (@phoenix_1663) June 28, 2022

Yahoo boy: I want to rent house. Landlord: you be yahoo boy I no fit give you. Bcux I no want trouble with EFCC Yahoo boy: I will give you 10 million Landlord: 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/sDEXC0oo5R — Female Shola🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Female_Shola) June 28, 2022

#Efcc: if you rent your house to #Yahoo Boys, you'll do 15yrs in jail Landlord: what do you do for a living Mr Man? Tenant: I don't do #Yahoo , I work from home 😂 pic.twitter.com/VG25rzKx6Y — I Hate Agbado Die 🌽 (@AlhajiEmzo27) June 28, 2022

I have 3 Tenants in Abuja, I can only vouch for what I know about them

A Soldier, an unmarried lady, and a Uber driver Tomorrow if any (or all) decides to go into #Yahoo. How am I culpable? Landlords need to take EFCC to court to tell us how they got that power & interpretation — Academia Specialties (@thesageworld) June 28, 2022

Pls is it now a rule that has been passed or you are just trying to bring it to law — karblash micheal (@karblash) June 28, 2022

Let's tell ourselves the truth and stop bashing @officialEFCC Most of us know cyber criminals a.k.a yahoo boys/girls in our neighbourhood let's alone landlords. In most states in the south its seen as a career and their parents celebrates them and forms association. — 𝔹𝕒𝕒𝕝-ℙ𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕫𝕚𝕞 (@ohenkay) June 28, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

