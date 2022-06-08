SocialMediaTrends: ‘Kingmaker who has become king’ – how Nigerians are reacting to Tinubu’s APC victory

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its long-awaited presidential primary election, with former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerging as winner.

Tinubu defeated the other contestants, clinching the 2023 presidential ticket, which was prior to the even being targeted by 23 aspirants.

Of the 2,322 delegates from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that voted at the presidential primaries, 1271 voted for Tinubu.

Rotimi Amaechi came close with 316 votes, while the current vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo followed keenly with 235 votes.

Nigerians have taken to social media has President Buhari handed over the flag to Tinubu to contest with leading contestants Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Outrage, deep mourning as Nigerians react to killing of dozens in Ondo church

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Apart from the fact that Jagaban is not physically fit, anybody in his or her right senses should go back and reflect on his statement during the #EndSARS protest. Which shows that we youth need to seriously take back this country. — Ajagunna Johnson (@jadekunle44) June 8, 2022

We want a presidential debate between Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and whoever wins the ADC presidential primaries today. — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) June 8, 2022

Everybody dey buy delegates, e reach Jagaban turn, him buy aspirants. #APCPrimaries pic.twitter.com/TQere0eeW4 — J⭕s Paintery🎨 (@draynzyilben) June 7, 2022

Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party's presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 8, 2022

OBJ are you watching? The kind of leadership OBJ failed to give @OfficialPDPNig in 2007 is what PMB just provided for the world to see: complete transparent process to pick a possible successor; no IMPOSITION; NO INTERFERENCE; who’s the democrat now? Congratulations @officialABAT — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) June 8, 2022

I'm proud to have supported the ambition of PYO. Today's a big loss but we move. Meanwhile, I'll never support a Tinubu or Atiku candidacy. I'd rather vote for Peter Obi! — Ayodeji Esq (@AEluwande) June 8, 2022

I want to say congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well deserved emergence as APC Presidential Candidate. May Allah make him a great President when he wins and use the visionary to transform Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/q20RadxrQS — ᴏnowvo_ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) June 8, 2022

Congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Flag Bearer and the King Maker who has become King 👑 pic.twitter.com/SwNh1pWrJ5 — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) June 8, 2022

Tinubu should open a school of Politics for the youths. His strategy for the past 23 years is worth studying. — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) June 8, 2022

Osinbajo did nothing and said nothing at crucial times because he wanted to protect his presidential ambition. Well, the ambition is now dead and his political career is now terminal. When he goes to bed tonight, I hope he asks himself whether it was worth it. @ProfOsinbajo — Jamal (@JajaPhD) June 8, 2022

If I block you for supporting Tinubu pls block me for supporting Peter Obi …that's totally okay. I am not tolerant….don't tolerate me too. 🙏 — Ferdy (@Burmese_Tyga_) June 8, 2022

Godswill Akpabio finished naming his achievements as Governor then asked his delegates to vote for Bola Tinubu because of those achievements, are these men on crack????🤣🤣🤣 — Ugwunna Ejikem (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 7, 2022

I thought I could leave Eagle Square and go back to my hotel. But NO, i want to see Abdullahi Adamu face when the WINNER is declared — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) June 8, 2022

I told some people here that when the chips are down, Fayemi and Amosun will remember the good old days of ACN. Fayemi especially, will remember Radio Kudirat and the NADECO struggle in the trenches. Jagaban invested in people and that's why he is still standing. — Dr. Ødegaard ( The Cerebral Assassin ) (@fimiletoks) June 8, 2022

Congratulations to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fighting gallantry despite all the odds on his path and for winning squarely. He has certainly proven he is indeed the Jagaban. I congratulates his supporters too. We move! pic.twitter.com/DjKRBayGoe — Olayemi 🇳🇬 (@olayemi_123) June 8, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

