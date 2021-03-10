SocialMediaTrends: Teachers' five-year unpaid salaries in Rivers; UNILORIN's dress code & more | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Teachers’ five-year unpaid salaries in Rivers; UNILORIN’s dress code & more
Nigerians on social media Wednesday greeted with shock and disbelief, the reports that public school teachers in Rivers State were being owed salaries for a whooping five years.
The aggrieved teachers numbering over 250 had staged a protest earlier in the day, alleging that the salary situation had led to the loss of about 10 of their colleagues due to financial hardship.
With the state government yet to address the issue, the protesters, alongside social media users have wondered why Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike would donate N500m to Sokoto state over a burnt market, while failing to pay teachers for five years.
These reactions followed:
It simple mam,they are at the lowest ebb of priority.
— Oluwafemi Moses (@Oluwafe21404245) March 10, 2021
I don’t believe wike can do such. If it’s true then he has sold his soul
— Obi louis (@obinnaukaogo) March 10, 2021
E be things 🤣🤣
— Adenekan Ajoke (@jokeadenekan) March 10, 2021
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #ChooseToChallenge, Hijab controversy in Kwara, Osinbajo’s 64th birthday & more
UniIlorin
The case of a Twitter user and student of the University of Ilorin identified as Omotanwa (@tannwa_) garnered the reactions of many on social media after she called out the security unit of the tertiary institution for allegedly detaining her because she wore a nose ring.
The student had shared a picture of herself in distress while narrating her experience in the hands of the school’s security personnel.
She wrote in a tweet: “Nose ring gone, hair packed and I’m in security unit”, adding that she was also slut-shamed while in their custody.
Nigerians who condemned the school for imposing strict regulations on the dress code of students have called the institution a “glorified secondary school”.
Others, however faulted the student for violating the school rules and playing the victim.
Wouldn't it be better if they don't offer admission to Christians and just clearly state that it's a muslim school🤷 funny how muslims use nose rings more……mtcheew
— Taiwo Jane (@Janellelolar) March 10, 2021
She's going to face SDC for sure. She's on her way. But this is bullshit
— Blue Tick 💭 (@CommisionerMide) March 10, 2021
So if you are a Unilorin student beware of this 👇as you plan to go back especially females #Abujacommunity pic.twitter.com/MJ4uwrdwX7
— Abuja Community (@AbujaCommunity) March 10, 2021
Unilorin will humble you pic.twitter.com/pdmHzdWo0y
— Engr.Somy (@somcodo) March 10, 2021
With all i've been hearing, Unilorin is nothing but a glorified secondary school
— Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) March 10, 2021
National Assembly
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, responded via protest, to moves by the National Assembly to remove the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative list.
The Nationwide protest, as declared by the umbrella labour body, saw hundreds of union members storm the National Assembly Secretariat in Abuja.
NLC President, Ayuba Wanna who noted that the bill was not accepted by Nigerian workers warned that it would attract their wrath and a consequent strike action.
The national minimum wage, if moved to the concurrent list, would enable the state governments to individually determine how it intends to pay workers.
Nigerians have reacted to the move by the NLC thus:
True talk my brother !!
— patricia aderibigbesantos (@patriciaaderib1) March 10, 2021
Use ur skull… NLC is an organized/registered union, not some lekkigate hoodlums. Be guided
— Little Monarch (@LittleMonarch3) March 10, 2021
The Nigerian state only reacts to violence. If you're meek, gentle and humble of heart, na sorry be your case.
— Obafemi Oluwaferanmi (Ebube's YORUBA P.A)🇳🇬 (@Kingsglaive90) March 10, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...