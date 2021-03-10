SocialMediaTrends: Teachers' five-year unpaid salaries in Rivers; UNILORIN's dress code & more | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians on social media Wednesday greeted with shock and disbelief, the reports that public school teachers in Rivers State were being owed salaries for a whooping five years.

The aggrieved teachers numbering over 250 had staged a protest earlier in the day, alleging that the salary situation had led to the loss of about 10 of their colleagues due to financial hardship.

With the state government yet to address the issue, the protesters, alongside social media users have wondered why Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike would donate N500m to Sokoto state over a burnt market, while failing to pay teachers for five years.

These reactions followed:

It simple mam,they are at the lowest ebb of priority. — Oluwafemi Moses (@Oluwafe21404245) March 10, 2021

I don’t believe wike can do such. If it’s true then he has sold his soul — Obi louis (@obinnaukaogo) March 10, 2021

E be things 🤣🤣 — Adenekan Ajoke (@jokeadenekan) March 10, 2021

UniIlorin

The case of a Twitter user and student of the University of Ilorin identified as Omotanwa (@tannwa_) garnered the reactions of many on social media after she called out the security unit of the tertiary institution for allegedly detaining her because she wore a nose ring.

The student had shared a picture of herself in distress while narrating her experience in the hands of the school’s security personnel.

She wrote in a tweet: “Nose ring gone, hair packed and I’m in security unit”, adding that she was also slut-shamed while in their custody.

Nigerians who condemned the school for imposing strict regulations on the dress code of students have called the institution a “glorified secondary school”.

Others, however faulted the student for violating the school rules and playing the victim.

Wouldn't it be better if they don't offer admission to Christians and just clearly state that it's a muslim school🤷 funny how muslims use nose rings more……mtcheew — Taiwo Jane (@Janellelolar) March 10, 2021

She's going to face SDC for sure. She's on her way. But this is bullshit — Blue Tick 💭 (@CommisionerMide) March 10, 2021

So if you are a Unilorin student beware of this 👇as you plan to go back especially females #Abujacommunity pic.twitter.com/MJ4uwrdwX7 — Abuja Community (@AbujaCommunity) March 10, 2021

With all i've been hearing, Unilorin is nothing but a glorified secondary school — Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) March 10, 2021

National Assembly

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, responded via protest, to moves by the National Assembly to remove the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative list.

The Nationwide protest, as declared by the umbrella labour body, saw hundreds of union members storm the National Assembly Secretariat in Abuja.

NLC President, Ayuba Wanna who noted that the bill was not accepted by Nigerian workers warned that it would attract their wrath and a consequent strike action.

The national minimum wage, if moved to the concurrent list, would enable the state governments to individually determine how it intends to pay workers.

Nigerians have reacted to the move by the NLC thus:

True talk my brother !! — patricia aderibigbesantos (@patriciaaderib1) March 10, 2021

Use ur skull… NLC is an organized/registered union, not some lekkigate hoodlums. Be guided — Little Monarch (@LittleMonarch3) March 10, 2021

The Nigerian state only reacts to violence. If you're meek, gentle and humble of heart, na sorry be your case. — Obafemi Oluwaferanmi (Ebube's YORUBA P.A)🇳🇬 (@Kingsglaive90) March 10, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

