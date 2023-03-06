Soludo dismisses claim of assassination plot on Peter Obi

The Anambra State governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has dismissed the claim on the assassination plot against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The governor’s reaction followed a message titled: “Hold Soludo Responsible If Anything Happens to Peter Obi,” which surfaced on social media at the weekend.

It read: “Yesterday, a Helicopter entered Awka by 1:30 a.m. and took Soludo to a secret meeting at Government House, Owerri. The agenda of the meeting is Peter Obi and how to stop him physically, politically, and otherwise.

“Soludo was given five million dollars in 100 dollar bills for the hatchet job and Soludo promised to eliminate Peter Obi.”

The governor had in November last year dismissed the LP candidate’s chances in the presidential election.

The statement did not sit well with Obi’s supporters who accused the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of harbouring hatred for another Igbo man.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Chris Aburime, the governor dismissed the latest claim and urged the people of the state to disregard it.

The statement read: “I want to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in that write up, he did not go to Owerri and he was not offered any sum of money to harm anyone, not even his brother Mr. Peter Obi, an illustrious son of Anambra.

“Soludo wishes Obi well and he appreciates Anambra voters for supporting him massively. He predicted his victory in Anambra, and remember there was no form of violence or electoral malfeasance in Anambra. That speaks a lot about the peaceful nature of Soludo.”

