Soon as Ayu leaves, PDP will win the 2023 elections, G5 governors insist

Members of the now famous G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have insisted on standing their grounds and push for justice and equity within the party despite calls for them to sheathe their swords for peace to reign in the party going into the 2023 general elections.

They insisted that “As soon as the right thing is done, the PDP will win the election next year.”

The stance of the governors who now prefer to be called Integrity Group was disclosed by Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, at a gala nite organized by the state government in honour of the G-5 members including its leader, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde, Oyo, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who were in the state for the flag off of the PDP Campaign.

The governors are insisting that the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu step down from his position, seeing that he is from the same northern part of the country as the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Read also:PDP: Atiku aligns with G5 governors on peace moves – Ologbondiyan

Ikpeazu said the group was not pursuing their individual comfort but was determined to lay a solid foundation for the unborn generation.

“The G5 PDP Governors are standing on a strong moral pedestal and we are doing everything to put away impunity and highhandedness in the PDP,” he said.

“We will continue to push for justice and equity in the PDP. Nigeria is in dire straits and hanging on a balance. If the G5 PDP Governors fail to put their feet forward, the situation would spell doom for the country.

“We are not pursuing our individual comfort but we are determined to lay a solid foundation for the unborn generation. The G5 PDP Governors are determined to stand for the truth. As soon as the right thing is done, the PDP will win the election next year.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now