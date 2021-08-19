Entertainment
Sound Sultan’s widow pens emotional note to singer 40 days after his demise
Farida Fasasi, the widowed wife of late Nigerian recording artiste, Olanrewaju Fasasi, better known as Sound Sultan has taken to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her husband 40 days after his demise.
Sound Sultan lost the battle to cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
In a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday morning, Farida expressed sadness at losing the singer whom she described as her hero.
Farida further stated that it has been so hard to accept that she will be living without him but that she has chosen to acceptand surrender to the will of Allah.
Her post reads;
”40 days since you left and it’s still so hard to accept that I’ll be living without you… more like I’m just existing without you.
Today, I choose to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah. I take solace in the fact that you are not suffering or in any pain.
You fought the good fight. You lived an exemplary life. You will forever be my Hero… my MVP.
I love you forever Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi. #SSNN ?
Dear friends, join us today as we gather to pray for my beloved.”
