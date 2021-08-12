Baba Dee, brother of late singer, Sound Sultan, slams fake friends

Nigerian veteran entertainment polymath, Baba Dee, the brother of late musician, Sound Sultan, real name Olanrewaju Fasisi has taken to his Instagram stories to state that most entertainers used his brother’s demise to create content for themselves.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, Baba Dee stated that there are ‘fake friends’ in the entertainment industry who never checked up on his brother while he was battling cancer.

Read also: Singer Sound Sultan loses battle, dies from cancer ailment

“Fake friends, not a call to his wife, didn’t bother to attend his memorial event on a sit at home Saturday. Posting pictures and videos on social media, your deaths shall also be used to generate social media content,” he wrote.

Sound Sultan died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.

Join the conversation

Opinions