Sowore discharged from hospital, says ‘I was shot by police at Abuja rally’ | Ripples Nigeria

News
Sowore discharged from hospital, says ‘I was shot by police at Abuja rally’
The Convener of the #RevolutionNowMovement, Omoyele Sowore, has been discharged from the hospital.
Sowore was injured during a scuffle with the police at Monday’s rally in Abuja.
The rally was organized by a civil society group to protest the worsening insecurity in the country
The activist, who addressed journalists shortly after he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, recalled how he was treated by police at the rally.
Sowore said he was shot by police at the rally.
He also dismissed the police claim that nobody was shot at the Unity Fountain, venue of the rally.
The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Maryam Yusuf, had said in a statement that nobody was shot at the rally
She added that police officers professionally restored calm at the venue of the protest.
But Sowore dismissed the claim as false.
The activist added that police officers deployed to the venue of the rally tried to prevent other protesters from rescuing him after he was shot.
READ ALSO: FCT Police denies assault on Sowore, slams media reports
He said: “Mr. Femi Falana’s ASCAB invited us to a protest against growing insecurity in the country. I left home alongside other friends. Upon approaching the venue, we received intelligence that the police had locked the gate.
“We told the police officers that it is within our rights to protest. We argued that it was wrong to shut the gate of the venue against us but they refused. We reached the Commissioner of Police. He responded that he had no hand in it.
“When I looked back, I discovered that between three and five trucks loaded with police officers had arrived at the scene. We started singing solidarity songs and began to stream live on social media. From nowhere, a policewoman came and approached me with a federal riot gun.
“It is used in shooting projectiles or teargas. It is not meant to be used to shoot persons. At such a close range, she looked at me and said ‘Sowore, you are the one that is here’. She shot at me. I started to bleed. I noticed that blood was running underneath my trousers. I couldn’t walk again.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...