Sowore tweets old Tinubu video, says APC chieftain plans to recruit Nigerian youths into army, starve them

The Revolution Now activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday, accused the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu of scheming to starve Nigerian youths.

Sowore made this call in reference to a suggestion by Tinubu in March 2021, over the insecurity and under policing situations across the country.

In a tweet on Saturday via his verified Twitter handle, and a video of Tinubu, Sowore said, “Employ 50 million youths into the Nigerian military and starve them to death, according to Bola Tinubu of APC.”

Tinubu had asked the Federal Government to recruit 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army in a bid to oust the insurgents and miscreants threatening the nation’s peace.

“We are under-policed and we are competing with armed robbers and bandits to recruit from the youths who are unemployed —33 per cent unemployed?

“Recruit 50 million youths into the army, what they will eat —cassava, corn, yam, will grow here.

“Don’t talk about illiteracy, anybody who can hold a gun, who can handle a gun, who can cock and shoot is technically competent to repair a tractor in the farm,” the Asiwaju stated while addressing guests at the 12th colloquium organised in his honour in Kano.

