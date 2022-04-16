PDP extends dates for sales, submission of nomination forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjusted the dates for the sales and submission of its nomination forms for the 2023 general elections, while extending the closing dates in the process.

According to a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, the adjustment is to enable the “party to make up for the two days Easter public holidays announced by the Federal Government.”

Going by the new timetable, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Tuesday, April 19, 2022, while the last day for the submission of already completed forms has also been extended to Wednesday April 20, 2022.

Part of the statement reads:

Read also: 2023: Makinde declares second term bid, obtains PDP forms

“Consequently, the following new dates have been fixed for the screening of aspirants for various positions:

“State House of Assembly: Friday, April 22, 2022,

“National Assembly: Monday, April 25, 2022

“Governorship: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

“Presidential: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

“Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows:

“State House of Assembly: Monday, April 25, 2022,

“National Assembly: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

“Governorship: Friday, April 29, 2022

Presidential: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

“All other dates as earlier published remain unchanged. Please note that all duly completed State Assembly Forms are to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the Party”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now