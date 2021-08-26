Special investigative panel submits report on Kyari

The Special Investigative Panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to look into the bribery allegations against the suspended Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has submitted its findings to the police authorities.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Chairman of the panel, DIG Joseph Egbunike, submitted the report to the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said Egbunike thanked the IGP for the confidence reposed in him and the members of the panel.

The statement read: “The panel commenced investigations immediately it was inaugurated on August 2 and the report is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent, and exhaustive investigative process.

“The report contained the case file of the probe, evidence and findings as well as testimonies from Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

“The IGP, who commended the panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation levied against the officer to enable the Force leadership be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.

READ ALSO: IGP suspends Kyari as four-man special investigation panel begins probe

“The IGP assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter, forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s). He reiterated as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all.”

The Police Service Commission (PSC) suspended Kyari on July 31 over alleged link with the suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had in a document filed before the District Court for the Central District of California, claimed that Hushpuppi contracted the police officer to detain a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, for threatening to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman a few years ago.

FBI added that Hushpuppi paid $20,600 into Kyari’s account in a Nigerian bank.

Join the conversation

Opinions