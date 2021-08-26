News
Special investigative panel submits report on Kyari
The Special Investigative Panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to look into the bribery allegations against the suspended Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has submitted its findings to the police authorities.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Chairman of the panel, DIG Joseph Egbunike, submitted the report to the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday.
He said Egbunike thanked the IGP for the confidence reposed in him and the members of the panel.
The statement read: “The panel commenced investigations immediately it was inaugurated on August 2 and the report is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent, and exhaustive investigative process.
“The report contained the case file of the probe, evidence and findings as well as testimonies from Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.
“The IGP, who commended the panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation levied against the officer to enable the Force leadership be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.
READ ALSO: IGP suspends Kyari as four-man special investigation panel begins probe
“The IGP assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter, forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s). He reiterated as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all.”
The Police Service Commission (PSC) suspended Kyari on July 31 over alleged link with the suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had in a document filed before the District Court for the Central District of California, claimed that Hushpuppi contracted the police officer to detain a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, for threatening to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman a few years ago.
FBI added that Hushpuppi paid $20,600 into Kyari’s account in a Nigerian bank.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...