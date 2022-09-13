Spurs concede two injury-time goals to lose at Sporting

Tottenham Hotspur were stunned by two late goals by Sporting Lisbon in their second fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Spurs, who had opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Marseille last week, fell to a 2-0 defeat in Lisbon.

The Antonio Conte side had a number of good chances but could not take them and looked on course to earn a point in Portugal but failed at the tail end.

In the 91st minute, Paulinho headed in from Pedro Goncalves’ left-wing corner to put the hosts ahead.

Sporting doubled the lead minutes later as another substitute, Arthur Gomes, hit a fine, low strike to make it 2-0 and hand Spurs their first loss of the season.

Sporting are top of Group D on six points after two victories, with Spurs second on three points, while Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt play each other later on Tuesday.

