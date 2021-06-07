Students want Buhari to declare state of emergency over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The spiralling security situation across the country has elicited a reaction from students in the country.

The students in a statement issued on Sunday declared that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has failed the country and its citizens.

Speaking under the aegis of the Joint Campus Committee, the Chairmen of Ogun, Oyo, and Ondo, Com­rades Damilola Kehinde, Akin­teye Babatunde, and Opakunle Mayowa respectively, called on the president to declare a state of emergency on security in the country.

According to them, it is baffling that a former military official allowed insecurity to deteriorate under his watch.

Read also: South-South elders charge Buhari to fast-track NDDC forensic audit

“It is ridiculous, disheart­ening, and disappointing that President Muhammadu Bu­hari, the chief security officer of Nigeria and as a retired army general who has also served this country as a head of state cannot handle and tackle the myriads of security challenges currently plaguing the country.

“We made bold to say that Mr. President has failed in his responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigeri­ans. In this regard, we call on the president to do the needful so as to secure Nigerians and our property as our right to live is a fundamental one as enshrined in Nigeria’s consti­tution.”

Furthermore, the association suggested a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security structure, in order to redress the incessant banditry and kidnappings.

“If the serving service chiefs and other heads of all the nation security and intelli­gence agencies cannot handle the situation then Mr. Presi­dent should do the needful by sacking them and replace them with more active heads who have the solutions to the problems.

“Mr. President should also rejig and overhaul the entire security architecture of the country to bring about the desired changes Nigerians are clamouring for.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions