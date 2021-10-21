Super Eagles drop two places in latest FIFA world ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have gone from being the 34th best team in the world to being the 36th.

This was according to the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking released on Thursday by the world football governing body.

The Eagles played two international matches within the period, losing 1-0 to Central African Republic in Lagos and winning 2-0 against them in Douala, Cameroon.

In Africa, the Gernot Rohr team remain in fifth position, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and AFCON champions Algeria in that order.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Brazil maintained first and second places in the world respectively, with France replacing England in third spot.

European champions Italy are in fourth spot while England occupy fifth position.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on 25 November 2021.

