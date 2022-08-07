News
Supreme Court Justice, Agim, warns Nigerians against voting for looters in 2023
A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, on Sunday warned Nigerians against voting treasury looters into elective positions in the 2023 general elections.
Justice Agim made the call at a thanksgiving event organized in his honour in Calabar, Cross River State.
He stressed the need for Nigerians to fight bad governance by electing people of conscience into power.
READ ALSO: INEC projects 95 million voters for 2023 elections
Agim noted that the 2023 elections would provide the perfect opportunity for Nigerians to decide the fate of the country.
He, therefore, charged the citizens to put the country in their prayers.
The thanksgiving ceremony was attended by Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, former Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola and many others.
