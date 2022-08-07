Supreme Court Justice, Agim, warns Nigerians against voting for looters in 2023

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, on Sunday warned Nigerians against voting treasury looters into elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Justice Agim made the call at a thanksgiving event organized in his honour in Calabar, Cross River State.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to fight bad governance by electing people of conscience into power.

READ ALSO: INEC projects 95 million voters for 2023 elections

Agim noted that the 2023 elections would provide the perfect opportunity for Nigerians to decide the fate of the country.

He, therefore, charged the citizens to put the country in their prayers.

The thanksgiving ceremony was attended by Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, former Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola and many others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now