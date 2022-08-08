Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 8th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike raises alarm over plans to disrupt 2023 elections in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday alleged that some local politicians have started enlisting cultists and ex-convicts as political thugs in preparation for the 2023 general elections in the state. Read more

2. ‘We’ll reject presidential candidates who refuse to speak against killing of northerners in S’East’ – NEF

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says the North will reject any presidential candidate who refuses to speak out against the killing and arrest of Northerners in the South-East in the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. ‘You will not labour in vain,’ Peter Obi assures supporters

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday hailed his supporters in Nasarawa State for coming out aggressively to take part in the just-concluded one million man march. Read more

4. IPOB distances self from killing of Northerners in Imo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has distanced itself from the alleged killing of eight Northerners in the Orogwe communuty of Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State. Read more

5. Bayelsa Gov, Diri, speaks on alleged rift with predecessor Dickson

Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, has denied that he and Seriake Dickson, the current Bayelsa-West representative in the National Assembly, had any political differences. Read more

6. NGX Roundup: Sell-off in BUA Cement, Neimeth as investors trade N12.85bn worth of stocks

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 705.636 million shares worth N12.850 billion in 22,124 deals last week. Read more

7. ECOWAS Parliament dismisses allegations of recruitment scam

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament on Sunday dismissed claims made by several Nigerian lawmakers on unethical recruitment practices in the organisation. Read more

8. Police kills two notorious armed robbers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have killed two notorious armed robbers terrorising the Apapa area of the state and recovered guns and ammunition. Read more

9. Military kills bandits’ leader, 8 others in Nigeria’s North-West

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday killed nine suspected bandits including their leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca, in Safana local government area of Katsina State. Read more

10. Ese Brume wins gold in long jump, breaks C’Wealth Games record

Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume has clinched the gold medal in the women’s long jump event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Read more

