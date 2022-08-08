News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 8th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Wike raises alarm over plans to disrupt 2023 elections in Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday alleged that some local politicians have started enlisting cultists and ex-convicts as political thugs in preparation for the 2023 general elections in the state. Read more
2. ‘We’ll reject presidential candidates who refuse to speak against killing of northerners in S’East’ – NEF
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says the North will reject any presidential candidate who refuses to speak out against the killing and arrest of Northerners in the South-East in the 2023 general elections. Read more
3. ‘You will not labour in vain,’ Peter Obi assures supporters
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday hailed his supporters in Nasarawa State for coming out aggressively to take part in the just-concluded one million man march. Read more
4. IPOB distances self from killing of Northerners in Imo
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has distanced itself from the alleged killing of eight Northerners in the Orogwe communuty of Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State. Read more
5. Bayelsa Gov, Diri, speaks on alleged rift with predecessor Dickson
Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, has denied that he and Seriake Dickson, the current Bayelsa-West representative in the National Assembly, had any political differences. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday August 7th 2022
6. NGX Roundup: Sell-off in BUA Cement, Neimeth as investors trade N12.85bn worth of stocks
Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 705.636 million shares worth N12.850 billion in 22,124 deals last week. Read more
7. ECOWAS Parliament dismisses allegations of recruitment scam
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament on Sunday dismissed claims made by several Nigerian lawmakers on unethical recruitment practices in the organisation. Read more
8. Police kills two notorious armed robbers in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have killed two notorious armed robbers terrorising the Apapa area of the state and recovered guns and ammunition. Read more
9. Military kills bandits’ leader, 8 others in Nigeria’s North-West
Troops of the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday killed nine suspected bandits including their leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca, in Safana local government area of Katsina State. Read more
10. Ese Brume wins gold in long jump, breaks C’Wealth Games record
Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume has clinched the gold medal in the women’s long jump event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...