Supreme Court to rule on Osun governorship election Tuesday

The Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the Osun State governorship election on Tuesday.

A five-man panel of the apex court picked the date after the parties adopted their written address at Monday’s proceeding.

The former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, approached the Supreme Court following the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 election in the state.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on January 27 nullified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Adeleke as the winner of the exercise.

The panel ordered the commission to withdraw the certificate of return given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and issue the same to Oyetola.

