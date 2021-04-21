Suspected bandits attack Zamfara communities, kill 30 persons | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Suspected bandits attack Zamfara communities, kill 30 persons
Zamfara State authorities revealed on Wednesday, April 21, that no fewer than 30 persons had been killed in renewed bandit attacks on four villages.
Ripples Nigeria learned that these attacks, which happened on Tuesday, were carried out simultaneously, in two local government areas (LGAs) of the state.
Villages attacked by bandits were Gobirawa, Rini, Gora, and Madoti Dankule in Bakura and Maradun LGAs in the state located in the north-western region of the country.
Eyewitnesses stated that the assailants, who came on motorcycles in a large number, stormed the villages and began to fire sporadic gunshots.
This led to the loss of lives and several injured people, while houses and other valuables of the villagers were razed.
“More security personnel are needed in this area if farming is to be successful this season,” said Aminu Suleiman who is the Sole Administrator of Bakura LGA.
Suleiman narrated the chronology of events on Wednesday when the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, led a delegation of the state government to the affected villages.
READ ASLO: Zamfara monarch suspended for confering title on soldier suspected of selling ammunition to bandits
He told the delegation who had come to sympathise with the victims that more than 30 people were confirmed killed after the villages were attacked.
“Yesterday (Tuesday), we prayed for 17 (dead) people in Rini and about 10 people in Gora; there were two incidents actually.
“The first attack that led to the killings of about more than 20 people and the reprisal (by the Yan-Sakai – local vigilante) that led to the killing of about 10 people as well,” the sole administrator recounted.
In his reaction, the speaker of the Assembly explained that they were directed by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, to visit the victims and sympathise with them.
Magarya condemned the attacks and described them as barbaric and callous, saying the government would not relent in its efforts to crush bandits who fail to repent and tow the path of peace.
“The government is highly concerned, and it will deploy adequate security to ensure that the farming season is not disrupted,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Schalke players, staff attacked by own fans after first relegation in 33yrs
Players and staff of Bundesliga club, Schalke were greeted with verbal and physical abuses by their own fans on Wednesday....
Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis
Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation
The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement
Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Latest Tech News
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...