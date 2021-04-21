 Suspected bandits attack Zamfara communities, kill 30 persons | Ripples Nigeria
Metro

Suspected bandits attack Zamfara communities, kill 30 persons

Published

45 mins ago

on

Zamfara State authorities revealed on Wednesday, April 21, that no fewer than 30 persons had been killed in renewed bandit attacks on four villages.

Ripples Nigeria learned that these attacks, which happened on Tuesday, were carried out simultaneously, in two local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Villages attacked by bandits were Gobirawa, Rini, Gora, and Madoti Dankule in Bakura and Maradun LGAs in the state located in the north-western region of the country.

Eyewitnesses stated that the assailants, who came on motorcycles in a large number, stormed the villages and began to fire sporadic gunshots.

This led to the loss of lives and several injured people, while houses and other valuables of the villagers were razed.

“More security personnel are needed in this area if farming is to be successful this season,” said Aminu Suleiman who is the Sole Administrator of Bakura LGA.

Suleiman narrated the chronology of events on Wednesday when the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, led a delegation of the state government to the affected villages.

He told the delegation who had come to sympathise with the victims that more than 30 people were confirmed killed after the villages were attacked.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we prayed for 17 (dead) people in Rini and about 10 people in Gora; there were two incidents actually.

“The first attack that led to the killings of about more than 20 people and the reprisal (by the Yan-Sakai – local vigilante) that led to the killing of about 10 people as well,” the sole administrator recounted.

In his reaction, the speaker of the Assembly explained that they were directed by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, to visit the victims and sympathise with them.

Magarya condemned the attacks and described them as barbaric and callous, saying the government would not relent in its efforts to crush bandits who fail to repent and tow the path of peace.

“The government is highly concerned, and it will deploy adequate security to ensure that the farming season is not disrupted,” he stated.

