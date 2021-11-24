Suspected herdsmen kill two in Plateau community

Two people have been reportedly killed by assailants suspected to be herdsmen in a fresh attack on Tuesday, in Ancha village, Miango District in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, said the deceased were ambushed and killed while on their farm by the herdsmen.

Malison gave the names of the deceased as Daniel James and Zakwe Deba.

“I spoke with the Bassa DPO on the matter who said he was on his way coming to the scene.

“The entire Rigwe nation is saddened by this unfortunate development and calls for more proactive measures by security personnel and government in ending this bloodletting in the land.

“These atrocities being committed by Fulani militia has had gross negative effects on our people and it must be stopped,” he said in s statement made available to Ripples Nigeria.

But in a reaction to the accusation, the Plateau State Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Malam Garba Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying they were baseless and unsubstantiated.

“The allegation that the farmer killed by Fulani herdsmen is not only baseless but unsubstantiated. For the records, our people don’t rear cattle within Irigwe chiefdom,” Abdullahi said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel, has also confirmed the attack, adding that policemen have been deployed to the scene of the attack.

