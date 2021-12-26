Suspected ritualist dies in police custody

A suspected ritualist, Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, who was arrested by police in Akure, Ondo State, over alleged possession of a human skull slumped and died on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the death of the suspect to journalists on Sunday, denied that he was tortured by the operatives.

Odunlami said the suspect was behaving strangely on Saturday evening and was rushed to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

She said: “Even in the hospital there was no sign or mark of violence on his body; he was not tortured.

“He couldn’t have been tortured because the truth of his complicity was already in the open.

“Those who were present when Olayiwola was paraded before journalists would have noticed that he was not tortured.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, paraded Olayiwola alongside eight other suspects arrested for various crimes at the command headquarters in Akure on December 23.

Oyediran said the cleric was suspected to be involved in money rituals and was arrested in Oka, Ondo town on same day.

He said: “On December 23 at 9:20 a.m., police received information that a self-acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, was about to receive a consignment suspected to be a human skull.

“The police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo Town.

“A fresh human skull was found in Olayiwola’s custody when he was arrested.

“Olayiwola confessed that the skull found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life.”

