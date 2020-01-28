SUSPECT’s DEATH: CSOs want Rivers CP suspended, plan mass action

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Rivers State, on Monday, called on the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately suspend the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Dandaura, and other top officers of the state police Command over the death of a suspect, Chima Ikwunado in police custody.

The groups further called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the IGP to intervene in the matter and ensure justice for the late Ikwunado.

Ikwunado was reportedly arrested by the police on December 19, 2019 for allegedly engaging in armed robbery and car snatching.

The CSOs are alleging that he was tortured to death while at the state police command. Ikwunado, who was arrested alongside four of his friends, was said to have died of high sugar level in his blood.

The last suspect’s family however insisted that he was hale and hearty before his arrest.

The Chairman, Rivers Civil Society Organisations, Enefaa Georgewill, condemned the attitude of the state government towards the matter, warning that if the police and the state government failed to do the needful within two weeks, a mass action would be initiated.

He said: “Our call and warning are that if the Rivers State Government, the police and the Federal Government refuse to do the needful in record time, we are going to continue our campaign online.

“Two weeks from now, if the Rivers State Government and the police fail to do the needful, we will be left with no other choice but to call for a mass action.

“We are going to declare a black Wednesday this week to call on every Rivers person and the world to put on black, take their photographs and post those pictures on their social media platforms.

“We are going to start collecting petitions on Friday, which will be submitted to the police and the Rivers State Government, stating our position on this matter.”

